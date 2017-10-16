Watch slideshow of pictures by Shields Gazette readers of weird weather across South Tyneside

Our readers never fail to disappoint when we ask them to send us their photos.

Dozens of you sent us pictures of Monday's varying weather conditions with the sun appearing at first to be far redder than normal before the skies turned dark yellow and then black.

According to experts at the Met Office, it was all down to Saharan dust dragged north by the downgraded Hurricane turned Storm Ophelia.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to send us photos from across South Tyneside.

Our staff photographers were also out taking their own pictures to enjoy here.