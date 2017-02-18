Watch South Shields FC sail through to FA Vase semi-final with 6-1 win

South Shields cruised into the semi-final of the FA Vase after a stunning 6-1 win against Newport Pagnell.

The Mariners obliterated the visitors with an incredible first-half performance and are now on the verge of a trip to Wembley at the end of the season.

David Foley set them on their way inside three minutes with a breathtaking strike.

Beating his man 35 yards out, he then hammered a left-footed shot in off the post.

Just three minutes later, Wayne Phillips doubled the lead with a rasping 25-yard angled drive, and when Dillon Morse rose unmarked to head home from a Phillips corner it was 3-0 on 25 minutes.

Sixty seconds later the game was over.

A flowing move ended with Robert Briggs unmarked at the back of the box and he found the top corner with a brilliant shot.

The second half was just a matter of how many Shields wanted to score.

It took them until 65 minutes to make it 5-0 when Gavin Cogdon raced through and was brought down in the box, picking himself up to convert the penalty.

Two minutes later he made it six, exchanging passes with Andrew Stephenson on the edge of the box before expertly volleying home.

Elliott Sandy grabbed a last-minute consolation for Pagnell but they were seriously outclassed by Shields, who lived up to their tag of favourites for the competition.

Shields will learn who they will play in the semi-final on Monday when the draw is made for the last four.

The two-legged tie takes place on March 11 and March 18.