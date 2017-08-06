Watch the dramatic moment a South Shields building goes up in flames

This is the moment a derelict South Shields building dramatically went up in flames.

Smoke and flames could be seen for miles billowing from the disused building on Hill Street early yesterday evening.

The fire in Hill Street, South Shields.

The blaze was first reported at 6.47pm and 16 different 999 calls were made about the incident in Hill Street.

At its peak, four fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform were on the scene with crews from South Shields, Wallsend, Tynemouth and Marley Park in Sunderland.

At 9.41pm, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that the fire had been brought under control and said the incident had been scaled down to two pumps and an aerial ladder platform.

The service also confirmed that there were no persons involved.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told the Gazette as the fire took hold: "We believe it was an old office block on Hill Street."

She described it as a "derelict property on fire."

"Four fire engines and one of our aerial ladder platforms were sent and a duty officer."

She said the crews came from South Shields, Wallsend, Tynemouth and the aerial platform was from the Marley Park station.

Crews used four jets to tackle the blaze and the spokesman said: "There were sixteen 999 calls in total. People across the water could see the smoke and it has generated a lot of calls."

One eye-witness who passed the scene, told the Gazette: "The smoke was seen for miles, all the way to Westoe and town hall."





