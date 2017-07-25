Watchdog’s report into man’s death after police shooting awaits inquest hearing

An investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by police has been completed by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The report into the death of 24-year-old James Carlo Wilson in the early hours of March 29 last year in Frenchman’s Way, Horsley Hill, South Shields, has been completed by the IPCC.

This report will be published in full upon the conclusion of the inquest into Mr Wilson’s death. Northumbria Police

It has now been sent on to Northumbria Police for comment, but the watchdog has said the findings will not be published until after his inquest.

Newcastle Coroner’s Office, which is dealing with the hearing after Mr Wilson’s death happened in a city hospital days after the incident, has said a date is yet to he listed.

The update comes as the IPCC releases its report, Deaths During of Following Police Contact and statistics for the 2016/17 period, which covers fatal shootings as well as deaths in or after police custody, apparent suicides following police custody and others after police contact which were subject to a IPCC inquiry,

Across the country, there were six fatal shootings compared to three the year before, the highest figure recorded since 2004/05.

Three incidents are subject to ongoing independent investigations and three are complete, with the IPCC revealing the report into Mr Wilson’s death among those completed.

Mr Wilson was first hit by a attenuating energy projectile (AEP), which have replaced rubber or plastic bullets, before he was then shot with a gun.

The report states: “Armed officers from Northumbria Police responded to reports of a white man, aged 24, in the street who appeared to have a handgun. They challenged the man and shouted for the gun to be put down. An officer fired an Attenuating Energy Projectile (AEP) round that hit the man, but did not incapacitate him.

“The police then fired a single shot from a conventional firearm, hitting the man in the chest.

“He received immediate medical attention and was taken to hospital where he died three days later.

“A break barrel air pistol, resembling a genuine firearm, was recovered from the scene.”

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “The IPCC have sent us the report into the death of James Wilson for our comment.

“This report will be published in full upon the conclusion of the inquest into Mr Wilson’s death.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further on this until that time.”

A spokesman for the IPCC said: “The final investigation report is complete and is now with Northumbria Police for their response.

“The officers who discharged their weapons on the day 24-year-old James Wilson was shot, in March 2016, were witnesses to the IPCC investigation. “No misconduct notices were served as part of this investigation.

“We will await the conclusion of the inquest into Mr Wilson’s death before considering the publication of the investigator’s findings.”

Mr Wilson’s family held a bedside vigil for him after he was shot and in a coma, with treatment first carried out at the Royal Victoria Infirmary before he was transferred to the Freeman.