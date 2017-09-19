Wayne Rooney driven to training for Everton vs Sunderland cup tie after driving ban

Everton striker Wayne Rooney was driven in to training for his club's cup tie with Sunderland this morning after being banned from driving for two years.

The 31-year-old was disqualified from the roads for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order by a district judge at Stockport Magistrates Court after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving yesterday.

Picture by PA

Rooney, wearing a black baseball cap, arrived at the club's Finch Farm training complex in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover to prepare for the club's Carabao Cup tie at home to Sunderland on Wednesday.

The former England captain issued a statement following his court appearance in which he apologised for his "unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong".

Stockport Magistrates Court heard Rooney was almost three times over the legal limit when he was stopped driving a Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on September 1.