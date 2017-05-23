"We all stand together" - senior North East police officer's vow after Manchester terror attack

North East emergency services and council chiefs have committed themselves to work together after last night's Manchester bombing.

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best chaired a meeting to discuss the region's response and ensure effective measures are in place for upcoming events in the area.

Speaking for the group, he said: "First of all, on behalf of the North East, we would like to extend our thoughts and condolences to all those who have affected by the events in Manchester.

"We are supporting our colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and have been working with families in the North East of four people who are currently missing following the attack and offering them support at this very difficult time.

"Greater Manchester Police are treating the incident as terrorism and we know this will quite rightly concern our communities and I would like to offer reassurance that all community safety partners are working together to protect our communities and help keep them safe.

"There is no place in our communities for terrorists who want to create discord, distrust and create fear. We all stand together with our communities across the North East and will not hesitate to take action against any criminal behaviour which seeks to undermine society, especially where crimes are motivated by hate."