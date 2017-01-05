‘We are all just so proud of him’ - Mum’s praise for little star Lewis

The parents of a South Tyneside schoolboy who is living with a rare brain condition have heaped praise on their battling son.

Lewis Beig has hypoplastic cerebellum, which leaves him struggling to do what all other youngsters his age take for granted, and also suffered an undiagnosed brain bleed around the time he was born.

Lewis and mum Jodie.

Despite being unable to walk and having to wear a specially-adapted lycra suit every day to keep him stable, his mum Jodie , says she couldn’t be more proud of her son and his determination not to let his condition drag him down.

He is currently working towards one day being able to walk, with his mum saying each day he is becoming stronger and stronger.

Lewis, from Marsden Lane, South Shields, was diagnosed with the condition at the age of two after his mum was concerned he wasn’t hitting his milestones.

To date, medical are unable to determine when the bleed occurred whether it was while his mum was in labour or shortly afterwards.

She said: “Nobody knows when the bleed on the brain happened as all the scans were fine.

“We don’t know whether it was during labour or shortly afterwards. They still don’t know to this day when it happened.

“It is hard to see Lewis, but he just gets on with everything with a smile on his face. He is such a happy little boy with such a great personality. He loves going to school, he just loves life.

“The first thing I remember, when he was diagnosed, was thinking is he going to live all his life? I was terrified I was going to lose him, but they told me he would live as long as everyone else.

“They have said he could walk one day, but don’t know when. He is getting stronger every day and can now walk round holding onto things, but most of the time he shuffles around on his bum.

“We are all just so proud of him and proud of how he handles everything.”

Lewis was nominated for a special treat by his mum and her partner Barry Burton to receive one of a number gifts being handed out by Community Corner before Christmas.

Lewis and his siblings, Charlie, four, Lexi, three and Jessica, one, were treated to a visit from Santa.

Cerebellar hypoplasia is a condition where the cerebellum is smaller than usual or not completely developed. His mum has described his condition as similar to cerebral palsy.

Symptoms in children can include floppy muscle tone, problems with speech, walking and balance.