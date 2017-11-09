'We have lost one of our precious gems': School's tribute to tragic Jak Fada

A school has paid a touching tribute to one of its most 'precious gems' after his tragic death aged just 10.

Jak Fada, who attended Westoe Crown Primary School, passed away on Monday after suffering a ruptured heart artery.

His family has led the tributes to the football-mad youngster, who touched the lives of so many.

Now his school has added its own tribute to the popular boy.

Steve Price, headteacher at Westoe Crown Primary School, said: “Earlier this week, I received the most devastating news that any school could receive.

"Sadly, our Jak in Year 6 was suddenly taken from us under the most sudden and tragic circumstances.

“Words cannot describe the feeling of loss and emptiness which has spread across the whole school community.

“Jak was a vibrant young lad, with bags and bags of energy, which he put to good use both on and off the football pitch.

"He was clever, articulate, intelligent, thoughtful and sensitive but, most of all, fun-loving and loyal to his many friends.

"He also had a smile that could melt hearts and light up the world in the blink of an eye.

“We have lost one of our precious gems but his ‘shine’ will be with us for a lifetime."

Mr Price added: “We have trained colleagues within the school, and are working with the local authority, to offer specialist advice and emotional support to help staff and children in dealing with this devastating event.

"Above all, we offer our most sincere condolences to Jak’s family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them always, but particularly at this very sad time.”