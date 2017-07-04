We’re holding out for South Tyneside’s new heroes - here’s how to nominate

The search for South Tyneside heroes is back!

Will you be nominating someone for an award this year?

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards are under way for 2017 and once again, we want to find those special people who do vital work in our communities.

Is there a role model, a carer, or a child who you think shows incredible courage?

Perhaps you know of a rising star of the stage or a youngster who has gone that extra length to achieve their targets.

Our maybe you want to honour a veteran who has spent decades giving incredible service in their neighbourhood without ever really getting the acknowledgment they deserve.

Well, now’s the time to put them in the running for honours.

We want you to get involved. You can do that by putting forward nominations for everything from sports team of the year to entrepreneur of the year, and community group to fundraiser.

You have plenty of time to come forward with the names of those you want to see in the running.

Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist.

Then it’s on to the grand finale at the Quality Hotel in Boldon where we will be revealing the winners on September 21.

It promises to be a fantastic occasion and we can look forward to it with the backing of a string of fantastic backers.

The Best of South Tyneside awards have a headline sponsor of Siemens, and are being held in association with Northumbrian Water, JML, Port of Tyne, Barbour, Harlow Print and the Customs House as category sponsors.

Watch out for more details on them in the days to come.

In the meantime, let’s start that process of honouring all those unsung stars. We know there are heroes galore out there who are worthy of awards.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category, which is sponsored by Port of Tyne.

Over the years, the category has been the launchpad for stars such as X Factor champions Joe McElderry and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

The three best entrants in that section will go forward to the finals night, having come through the Young Performer of the Year’s own big night of entertainment.

As in previous years, there will be a night of live performances by all of the young contenders in the running and that will be held on September 5 this year, at the Customs House.

The top three will be chosen by judges to move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand finale less than three weeks later.

And whoever wins will be following in the footsteps of last year’s winner Hope Swan.

So now all we need are entries for this year’s awards and we want you to inundate us with impressive nominations.

Let’s make this a year when the judges have a tough task when it comes to drawing up the shortlist because the standard of entries is so high.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or posted to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.