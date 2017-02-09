Weather: Snow showers and sub-zero temperatures

Snow showers and sub-zero temperatures can be expected in the North East this evening.

According to the Met Office, tonight will be cold with occasional, mainly light, snow showers with an easterly breeze.

Some slight accumulations of snow are expected across upland areas, but negligible amounts elsewhere, with a minimum Temperature of -1 °C.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with occasional snow showers, especially during the morning.

During the afternoon, the showers are likely to become more scattered and lighter, while it will feel very cold in brisk winds, with a maximum temperature of 3 °C.

The weekend will see the weather stay cold and mainly cloudy with occasional wintry showers, perhaps turning heavier for a time.

An increasing wind chill is expected as easterly winds strengthen.