Weather warning as heavy rain batters the North East

A weather warning is in place as heavy rain batters the North East this morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning until 8pm this evening with persistent and heavy rain set to continue throughout the day.

Following the overnight rainfall there is likely to be a lot of standing water on roads through the morning rush hour in particular, as well as a low risk of some local flooding.

Motorists are advised to take care and regulate their speed as stopping distances will be at least double in wet weather.

There have been reports of large amounts of standing water on the A19 and the A1 in particular, which are causing problems for drivers.

Drivers should maintain a slow steady speed to avoid aquaplaning, and test their brakes as soon as they are safely through the water.

The weather will continue to be cloudy, cool and wet throughout the day, with a northerly breeze, extensive low cloud and persistent rain.

The rain will be heaviest during the morning, becoming lighter and more intermittent as the day goes on, with a maximum temperature 14 °C.

It will remain generally cloudy and damp overnight, with further spells of rain. Some lengthier drier spells should develop as the night goes on, with a minimum temperature 12 °C.

Friday will be another cool, damp and cloudy day, with hill fog remaining extensive and the northerly breeze continuing. Further spells of rain are expected, although generally less heavy than on Thursday, with a maximum temperature 16 °C.

A much brighter, warmer few days will follow this weekend.

Saturday will be mainly dry with some warm sunshine ahead of rain later. A breezier Sunday will have some sunny spells.