Weather warning in place as temperatures plummet

People have been advised to take extra care today after a severe weather warning was put in place across parts of the country.

With temperatures dropping across the UK, people have been told to be aware of icy conditions.

Ice patches were predicted to form last night and into this morning, particularly in areas which saw showers.

Clear spells last night meant a chance of temperatures dropping below freezing, allowing the ice to form.

The Met Office warning, in place until 10am today, highlights the dangers of untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads.

It is in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands and the east of England.

Charles Powell, from the Met Office, said: "Temperatures will be getting lowish, with some dropping below freezing.

"The icy conditions are likely to be seen in the east where some showers are expected.

"But the cloud means temperatures will not be desperately low."

He added that temperatures would be lower further inland, with parts of the Midlands looking at lows of -6C.