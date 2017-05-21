‘Well done lads – we are so proud of you’ South Shields fans’ express their joy

South Shields fans from far and wide told of their pride after today’s historic FA Vase cup win at Wembley.

Supporters expressed their delight in the team on the Gazette’s Facebook page after lifting the trophy.

They also welcomed South Tyneside Council’s announcement to hold a bus parade for the team, although the full details have still to be confirmed.

On Facebook Anita Robinson wrote: “Well done lads from a Shields Lass who moved to the USA I still managed to listen online and had family sending me pics from their Telly’s (the Yanks don’t understand the word Telly) and videos sent directly from Wembley!!

“You made this Sanddancer very proud and homesick today.”

Sandra Meade posted: “Have a safe journey home lads you’re all the pride of South Shields. xxx”

Margy Brownsword said: “So proud of our team and the amazing support at Wembley and at Home, and everywhere else.”

Michelle Houlis Sayers said: “Excellent results for brilliant team and home town. They have done so much better than Newcastle or Sunderland will ever do well done lads.”

Christine Paul posted: “A massive well done, we are so proud!!”

Helen Thornhill said: “About time something nice happened for south shields well done lads x.”

Vivienne Pascoe said of the council’s decision to stage a parade: “Brilliant I should think so too well deserved x”.

Dawn Hassen added: “Fantastic news they deserve it 4/4.”

Susan Parker said: “Nice to have something to smile about,” while Zoe N Kim Anderson said: “Well done x.”

Deidre Bell wrote: “Fantastic. They must be very proud. X.”

Sandi Bastholm said: “It goes to show you don’t [have to be] millionaire footballers to play an excellent match well done lads x.”

Joan Gaunt posted: “Congratulations, living in Yorkshire but still a Geordie.”

David Midge said: “Well done to you all I feel so proud to have been born on south shields all the best for the future x”.