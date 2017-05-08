Wellness Centre is the Shields Gazette Gym of the Year

Fitness heavyweights in South Tyneside have been battling it out to be crowned Gym of the Year - with Harton Wellness Centre coming out on top.

The centre, in St Mary’s Avenue, South Shields, has won the award for the second year running.

The accolade came after members were asked to name their favourite fitness venue.

The Gym of the Year was about much more than just finding the best-equipped facilities – we wanted to hear about the places that go the extra mile to give their customers special service, whether it be the luxury chains or the cheap and cheerful local venues where everybody knows your name.

Our winner goes above and beyond the call of duty to provide service to remember.

Sports centre manager Ashley Pickup said the win was a “credit to his staff.”

He added: “We are extremely grateful to have been nominated for this award by so many people, many of whom have been members for many years.

“To win two years in a row is a great credit to our staff at the sports centre, and the effort they put in to each shift and the time that is spent with all of our members. We’d all like to thank everyone who voted.”

He added: “All of our members are entitled to gym programmes, group fitness classes, personal training and unlimited advice.

“Our gym is a modern, open and clean space to train in, so its an excellent environment to work out.

“We always try to give our members the best possible service.”

As well as using exercise equipment, the gym also runs a variety of classes from Zumba to Pilatone and a dance studio for hire.

Mr Pickup said: “We are always looking to improve our services where possible, so from May we will be offering a children’s membership which will permit 12 to 15-year-olds to join our gym when accompanied by an adult.

“This will only cost £15 per month and as with all of our memberships they will not be tied into a minimum term contract.

“To join or arrange a free trial session, please give us a call on 0191 4274955 or visit www.hartonsportscentre.co.uk

The gazette would like to thank thank all the gyms which participated and hope they all enter again next year to see if they can win in 2018.