West Brom fans’ boost for Bradley Lowery at Sunderland’s away game at the weekend

Football fans are hoping to give Bradley Lowery a huge boost when his team takes on West Brom at the weekend.

The two clubs meet at The Hawthorns this weekend and West Brom fans are set to show their support for the youngster who has captured the heart of football.

Bradley will not be able to attend the match after starting new treatment on Monday as he is fighting neuroblastoma.

The youngster is terminally-ill with neuroblastoma but his plight has seen the football family rally round and raise £700,000 for treatment as well as provide a deluge of Christmas cards after he posted an appeal on social media.

Albion fans have launched their own fundraising plans with the aim of treating Bradley to a “big day out” when he is well enough.

They have already launched a JustGiving page and volunteers are also organising a bucket collection around The Hawthorns before Saturday’s kick-off at 3pm.

Baggies supporter Debbie Green, who has been in contact with Bradley’s mum Gemma through social media, is leading the initiative which will also see a specially-made banner raised in the Millennium Corner in the fifth minute on Saturday.

“It will say ‘Cancer has no colours’ and carry the badges of Albion and Sunderland,” she says. “Bradley’s story has touched all of football and although it does not look like he will be well enough to attend the game, we want him to know we are with him too.

“His mum has said that when he is better he would love to come to The Hawthorns. In the meantime, we want to raise money so he can have the best day out ever!”

The bucket collection points will be at the Astle Gates, the Fanzone entrance and on the approach to the Smethwick End.

Last weekend Bradley was invited by Everton to be their mascot for the game v Manchester City.

The Merseyside club had already donated £200,000 to his treatment fund and he was carried on to the pitch by Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku before the match at Goodison Park.

He wore his Sunderland strip, with “Thank you Everton” on the back, to walk out in.

He posed for pictures with Everton captain Gareth Barry, Manchester City skipper Pablo Zabaleta and the City mascot.

At half-time he reappeared on the pitch, changed into an Everton strip bearing the slogan “cancer has no colours”.