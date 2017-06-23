West Park set to become a hive of activity for its annual family fun day

A packed day of fun and entertainment at a South Tyneside park aims to provide a perfect place for families to visit.

Friends of West park have pulled together a range of activities for visitors to enjoy at its annual fun day on Saturday.

The event will kick off at the park, just off Stanhope Road, at 10am until 2pm.

Coun Norman Dick said: “The fun day is always well-attended and is an opportunity for the Friends of West Park to let people know who we are, what we do and how they can get involved in the group.

“We have had lots of support from various groups in helping to put on this year’s event and we hope to attract an even bigger crowd than we did last year.

“Events like this are also a great way for people to come and enjoy the park and see what it has to offer.”

Within the park Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service will be meeting those wanting to find out more about fire safety, street scientists outreach from Newcastle University will also be showcasing their scientific skills to people.

Visitors will also have the chance to turn their hand to bird box making with Groundwork.

Groups including Age Concern South Tyneside, Emmaus North East, Hebburn Helps, the local Scouts and Beavers Group will be at event alongside Hive Community Radio and Leeds Building Society.

Entertainment is being provided by AutismAble choir, Timeless Theatre Company, Salvation Army Band, Ensemble Band while DJ Mak will be taking to the decks.

For details visit Friends of West Park on Facebook.