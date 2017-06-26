Westoe Fete a huge success as it’s hailed as one of best ever

Scores of families enjoyed a day in the sunshine at what has been described as one of the most successful Westoe Village Fetes ever on Saturday.

The fete, which has been running for over four decades, returned with a variety of entertainment and stalls.

St Clare's Hospice Line Dancers perform at the Westoe Village fete.

The crowds were kept entertained with music from the likes of the band Barely Human and singer India Mason, as well as performances from Bollywood-style dancers, Harton Harmonisers and St Clare’s Hospice Line Dancers.

Living Waters Youth Band, as well as singers Sasha and David France, also performed at the event.

The fete aims to raise as much as possible for a number of charities, and is organised by the Westoe Village Residents’ Association.

The association’s secretary, Alison Mason, said: “It was an amazing day. Everything went brilliantly.

“It was a lovely day and everyone enjoyed it.

“It was one of our most successful fetes, and of course we were very lucky with the weather.

“It always impacts on how much we raise.

“The better the weather, the more we raise.”

Over �3,000 was raised at Saturday's event.

Alison added: “We’re delighted with that figure, although it could rise further yet. It looks like we’ve raised more than we did last year, and have to thank everyone who donated and came along.

“We’d also like to thank the police, because they had a presence there and did a great job making sure we all felt really safe.

“We also thank South Tyneside Council, who helped us a lot, and we’re looking forward to holding the fete again next year.”

Singers from Harton Harmonisers entertained the crowd at the Westoe Village fete.

Before this year’s event, the fete had raised £32,900 since 2005 for various charities, just from the residents’ association itself.

Colin Burgin-Plews sold cakes at the Westoe Village fete.