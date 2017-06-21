Westoe Village Fair returns to town this weekend

A popular event is set to return to South Shields this weekend, bringing with it a variety of entertainment and stalls.

The annual Westoe Village Fair is set to take place this Saturday, running from 11am to 4pm.

This year it will feature a range of musical acts and stalls selling goods and refreshments to delight members of the community.

Organised by members of the Westoe Village Residents’ Association, the fair hopes to raise as much as possible for a number of charities.

Alison Mason, secretary of the association and one of the event organisers, said: “The fair has been running for over 30 years and since 2005 it has raised £32,900 for various charities, just from the residents’ association itself.

“This year we have a range of entertainment including music from choir Harton Harmonisers and St Clare’s Hospice line dancers – who have been coming for 10 years now.

“We also have Living Waters Youth Band and Bollywood dancers, and my daughter India Mason will also be singing.

“Special guests on the day will be band Barely Human.

“The acts will be performing at various times throughout the day and South Tyneside Hospital Radio will be the compere for the event.”

This year the association has thanked its member Wendy Wadey for her help in organising the stalls and Alan Fairbairn, who has provided marquees and chairs.

On the day there will also be a barbecue as well as teas and hot dogs on offer and various craft and bric-a-brac stalls.

Alison, who has been secretary of the association since 2010 said: “We are really looking forward to the event and I am especially looking forward to my daughter India performing.”

The 15-year-old, from St Anthony’s School, will be performing for the first time at the event.

Other young performers include singers Sasha and David France. Alison added: “There are a wide mix of charities we are supporting this year and St Clare’s Hospice is one which will benefit.

“We managed to raise £3,000 from last year’s event, so we just hope to raise as much as possible this year.

“If it is a good day, we are hoping to have a few hundred people come along.”