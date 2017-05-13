Westovians get set to take on classic show

An amateur theatre group is gearing up for a performance which will be a cut above the rest.

Members of The Westovians Amateur Dramatics Society will take to the stage of the Pier Pavilion, South Shields, next week to deliver Sweeney Todd.

Jack Young and Erin Atack as Anthony and Johanna.

Running from Tuesday to Saturday, the show will see stars perform the play version of what has become a popular musical.

The show, directed by Peter Dawson, is set in London in 1900 - a world of smoke, soot and grime where morality is a luxury few can afford.

Todd is a barber who dispatches his victims by slitting their throats with his straight razor and disposes of the bodies by baking their flesh into meat pies.

The production team aim to delivering a night of theatre packed with suspense, tragedy, horror, drama and black comedy.

Eddie McNamee as Judge Turpin.

Audience members will be invited to eat-along with this production - as pies will be sold at the interval, courtesy of local butchers Dicksons.

Mr Dawson said: “It’s a deliciously lurid story that appeals to something primal in people, drawing them back, time and time again.

“The cast and crew seem equally excited by the material and the fun of putting on a show with passionate collaborators is like nothing else.”

The show will star Westovians newcomer David Beston as Todd; Kirsten Walton as Mrs Lovett; Georgina Whale-Spencer as Tobias; Eddie McNamee as Judge and David Jackson as Beadle.

David Beston as Sweeney Todd.

It also stars Erin Atack as Johanna; Jack Young as Anthony; Ron Markwick as Gentleman/Fogg; Adam Ramsey as Pirelli and Mary Stephenson as Beggar Woman.

Audiences are being warned however, that the dark and violent content may be disturbing for those under the age of 12.

Doors will open at 7pm and the performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now at the visitors information centre in the word, or at the theatre box office half an hour before a performance begins.

Tickets are £7 for Tuesday’s performance and £8 from Wednesday to Saturday.

They are available from the visitor centre at The Word, in South Shields, or by calling: 0191 424 7788.

They are also available from The Westovian Theatre box office, at Pier Pavilion, Pier Parade, South Shields, or by calling: 0191 456 0980.