What time are South Shields Football Club expected back in town with the FA Vase?

Four-midable South Shields are due back at their Mariners Park ground at tea-time on Monday.

Traffic permitting, the coach carrying the players and staff back from London is expected to arrive at their ground in the town's Shaftesbury Avenue at around 5.30pm.

We'll keep you updated here if the time changes during the course of the afternoon and we'll report from the scene when they eventually make their jubilant return.

An open-top parade through town is also expected to take place later in the week after the team clinched their fourth trophy of the season by demolishing Cleethorpes Town 4-0 in Sunday's FA Vase final at Wembley.

