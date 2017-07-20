What will the weather be like for Sunderland International Airshow?

The 29th Sunderland International Airshow will be held this weekend - and the question thousands of people will be asking is: "Do I need to bring a brolly?"

Well over one million people are expected on the seafront at Roker and Seaburn over the three-day spectacular.

But the bad news is that for two of the three days, they might need to bring an umbrella or waterproof jacket.

The show starts tomorrow afternoon, with entertainment from about 4pm, and flying due to start at 6.10pm.

But the bad news is that the Met Office forecast is for showers late into the afternoon, though it will brighten up by the evening.

Saturday will again see rain, starting off quite heavy, but easing as the day goes on.

Sunday will be more of the same, starting off showery, and getting worse as the day goes on.

Everything you need to know about Sunderland International Airshow 2017