What will the weather be like on Christmas Day?

People are being urged to brace themselves for more blustery weather on Christmas Day.

The North East escaped the worst of Storm Barbara, which hit the UK yesterday, with Scotland bearing the brunt of the bad weather.

And after a calmer Christmas Eve, the region also looks set to be spared the onset of Storm Conor, though a yellow weather warning is in place for Christmas Day.

The Met Office says the North east can expect winds to pick up again from about 3am, and bring gusts of 5-60mph, particularly over high ground.

Forecasters say some disruption to travel is possible and driving conditions may be difficult for high-sided vehicles.

The strongest winds are likely over high ground (affecting for example trans-Pennine routes), though even at low levels will be very blustery, bringing strong cross-winds, e.g. to the A1 and A1(M).

Christmas Day temperatures will peak at about 13C, though the strong winds will make it feel more like 8-9C.

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is a bit better.

Boxing Day will be colder, with sunshine and showers, which may be wintry on hills.

Showers will ease later with winds easing. Temperatures will peak at about 6C, though it will feel much colder.

There will be sunny spells on Tuesday and Wednesday, although with frost and fog patches overnight.