When are the last Christmas posting dates for International Airmail?

The Royal Mail has announces the latest recommended Christmas posting dates for air mail to a range of countries.

Mail to Africa and the Middle East should be sent by Saturday December 2, while cards or gifts to the United States and Canada have a last recommended posting date of December 14.

For The Republic of Ireland and France, mail should be sent by Saturday December 16. Those wishing to send festive greetings to friends and family in Australia or New Zealand will need to make sure everything is good to go by Saturday December 9.

Letters and parcels to the Denmark, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland can be posted up to Friday 15 December to arrive in time for Christmas.

The last posting dates apply to both standard international services and those which have tracking and signature.