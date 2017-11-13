When does the Coca Cola truck come to Boldon?

Christmas may be nearly six weeks away, but the holidays are coming to a North East superstore tomorrow.
The iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck began its month-long UK tour at the weekend.
And it will pay its first North East stop tomorrow when it rolls into the car park of Asda Boldon between 11am-7pm.
For many people, the famous truck tour signifies the start of Christmas.
Visitors can snap and project their festive selfies across the side of the truck while enjoying a 150ml can of pop in a special winter wonderland setting.
When the sun sets, the truck really comes to life, with a special animation celebrating the magic Coca-Cola brings to Christmas.
Every truck stop will also include a recycling call-to-action, encouraging consumers to recycle bottles and cans in line with Coca-Cola’s recent Love Story recycling advert.
Boldon is one of 42 locations up and down the country which the truck is visiting in the run-up to Christmas. The full schedule is here.
It has travelled more than 730,000 miles in the last seven years – the equivalent of 29 times around the world, generating over 50,000 festive photos.
Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas."
