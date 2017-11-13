When is the South Shields Haven Point Christmas fair in 2017?

People in South Tyneside can get their Christmas shopping all wrapped up with the return of the borough’s annual festive fair.

The fifth annual Christmas Fair is taking place at Haven Point leisure complex in South Shields, on Saturday and Sunday, November, 25 - giving shoppers the opportunity to browse a wide range of stalls selling everything from arts and crafts, jewellery, trinkets and decorations to seasonal food and drink.

Up to 60 businesses from across the North East will set up stalls over the centre’s two floors and entry is free.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “The Christmas Fair is a wonderful opportunity to discover a range of lovingly handcrafted gifts for family and friends.

“With such a huge range of businesses offering an excellent choice of Christmas gifts and personal treats, there will be something for everyone.”

The Christmas Fair, which will take place from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on the Sunday, has been organised by South Tyneside Council in partnership with Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle.

Andrew Watts, executive director of Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle, said: “The Christmas Fair is a great way for people to find something for a friend or loved one as well as support local craftspeople and traders at this important time of year.

“It always has a bustling festive atmosphere and once again will give people an opportunity to pick up some great gifts in time for Christmas.”

The annual Christmas Fair forms part of South Tyneside’s Christmas Wonderland programme of events and entertainment.

Other highlights include the borough’s three festive lights switch-on events - in South Shields Town Centre, with guest performers and X Factor stars, Reggie ‘N’ Bollie on Thursday November 23, Jarrow Town Centre on Friday November 24 and Hebburn Town Centre on Monday November 27.

The famous Camel Parade will also return to Ocean Road on Friday, December 1 ahead of an evening of family-friendly entertainment, live music and fireworks set to Christmas tunes.