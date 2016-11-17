Search

Where you can buy a Shields Gazette 2017 calendar

Christmas is just around the corner and the Shields Gazette calendars are selling fast.

The 2017 version of the popular calendar is on sale in a number of outlets in South Tyneside.

If features a huge variety of photographs of some of the borough’s favourite places and will make a great Christmas gift.

The cost of the calendar is £4.50 and is available from 20 stores in South Shields:

Metro News Ltd, 25 King Street; Station News, 4 Station Approach; Mayfayre News, 32-34 King Street; Crawford’s News, 146 Fort Street; Beach News, 148 Ocean Road; Westcott News, 2 Westcott Avenue; Lifestyle Express, 407-409 Stanhope Road; J and L News, 85 Mortimer Road; Green Street Post Office, Frederick Street, and Harton Convenience Store, 173 Sunderland Road.

Others in South Shields stocking the calendar are Highfield News, 80-86 Highfield Road; Smiler’s News, Horsley Hill Square; Horsley Hill Post Office, Horsley Hill Square; JVS News, 375a Prince Edward Road; G S and B Bowey, 128 Cheviot Road; Wardles Newsagent, 205-207 Prince Edward Road; Sanjay Foodstores, Fielding Court; Breaking News Ltd, Fielding Court, and Simon and Son, Dickens Avenue.

The calendar is also available at M J Donohue, 69 Station Road, Hebburn; Hebburn News, St James Mall; Hartleyburn News, Hartleyburn Avenue, Hebburn; Carter’s News, Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow; J and G Stonehouse, Wood Terrace, Jarrow; West Boldon Post Office, Addison Road West Boldon; Shirley’s Convenience Store, East Street, Sunderland; Whitburn Newsagency, Percy Terrace, Whitburn, and Steve’s News, Southend, Sunderland.