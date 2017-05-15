Which of these 23 places is the best for a curry in and around South Shields?

We are on the hunt to find the best place for a curry in South Tyneside - and we want you to help us find it.

A balti or bhuna, spicy and hot or mild and creamy, there’s nothing we love more than a curry, and with more than 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which South Shields curry restaurant gets your vote.



It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.



Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

This is the list of eateries who will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017. You now have until Friday June 2 to make your nominations using the coupon in today's paper (the coupon and list will be printed in each day's paper until May 27).

SGZ001 Radhuni Indian Restaurant, 88-90, Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ002 Indian Essence Restaurant, 150-152, Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ003 Asha Balti House, 168-170, Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ004 Star of India Tandoori, 194 Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ005 Aurora Restaurant, 8 Burrow Street, South Shields

SGZ006 Monsoon Indian Cuisine, 220 Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ007 Royal Tandoori Restaurant, 218 Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ008 Zeera Indian Cuisine, 206 Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ009 Indigo Restaurant, 104-106 Ocean Road, South Shields

SGZ010 Tandoori International, 97 Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ011 Taqdir, 188 Ocean Road, South Shields

SGZ012 Dilshad, 220-224, Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ013 The Raj, 9 Burrow St, South Shields

SGZ014 India Brasserie, 146 Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ015 Spice Garden, 202 Ocean Rd, South Shields

SGZ016 Kashmir Indian Restaurant, 20 Frederick St, South Shields

SGZ017 lasun, 50 Dean Rd, South Shields

SGZ018 Spice 1 (Harton), 1 South Avenue, South Shields

SGZ019 Eastern Touch, 2/3, Station Approach, East Boldon

SGZ020 Palmers Balti Inn, Western Hotel, Western Rd, Jarrow

SGZ021 The Balti Masters, 28 St. James Mall, South Shields

SGZ022 Sumayas Take Away & Restaurant, 18 Frederick St, South Shields

SGZ023 Café India, 200 Ocean Road, South Shields