Which South Shields landmark should be next to feature in Lego exhibition?

Another South Shields landmark is set to be scaled down for a Lego exhibition – and you can help decide which one it should be.

Lego architect Bricks McGee has been commissioned to create an 11th South Shields miniature building by South Shields museum.

The Groyne is one of the South Shields landmarks which has already been recreated using Lego.

The model will join the likes of The Customs House, The Town Hall and Souter Lighthouse in being built for the Little Landmarks exhibition, currently on display at the museum.

The latest building to be scaled down will be chosen by an online vote, with 11 choices.

The options in the survery include the lifeboat memorial and ‘Tyne’ lifeboat and canopy, South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade Watch House, the Marine Park Bandstand, St Hilda’s colliery and pit wheel, and Marsden Grotto.

Also in the running are Kirkpatrick’s Pub (the Old Marine School), Cleadon Water Tower, the South Shields BT building, the Little Haven Hotel, the Shields Ferry and Colman’s Seafood Temple.

Since there are so many options in South Shields to choose from we needed to discuss with the Lego architect Bricks McGee what was actually doable before we put it to the public vote Geoff Woodward

Those who vote will enter a draw to win an old style South Shields Railways poster.

Museum manager Geoff Woodward said: “We decided to commission another Lego model because the reaction of visitors has so far been delightful – people of all ages have enjoyed the exhibition and it has really proved a talking point.

“We wanted to get another one made and thought we would let the public decide what they would like to see.

“Since there are so many options in South Shields to choose from we needed to discuss with the Lego architect Bricks McGee what was actually doable before we put it to the public vote.”

Currently on display are South Shields Museum and Art Gallery, Arbeia Roman Fort’s West Gate, The Word, The Customs House, the Old Town Hall, the Town Hall, Souter Lighthouse, St Hilda’s Church, Herd Groyne Lighthouse and Haven Point Leisure Facility.

The exhibition is on until September 30, and all of the miniature models will then become part of the museum’s permanent collection.

The online survey closes on Sunday, July 30 at 7pm, and can be found at www.southshieldsmuseum.org.uk.

As well as the Little Landmarks exhibition, visitors to the museum can see live animals, an LS Lowry exhibition and a display commemorating 40 years since legendary boxer Muhammad Ali visited South Shields just after the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Tour.

The museum is open from Monday to Friday between 10am and 5pm, and on Saturday from 11am to 4pm, and has free entry.