Whitburn Archers aim to hit community target

A group or archers in South Tyneside is aiming to raise the profile of the sport by giving other commun ity gropups a shot at it.

Whitburn Archers, who are based at Brinkburn Community Centre called into at Hebburn Sea Cadets unit to add another string to their bow.

Whitburn Archers with Hebburn Sea Cadets

The move took place after former Royal Navy seaman Florrie Ford - who has since taken up archery - put the idea forward.

After the session at the cadets’ headquarters, in Prince Consort Road, Hebburn, the archery group hope they will be able to target other groups, in a bid to boost the profile of the sport and to encourage more people to take part.

Whitburn Archer, Shelley Punshon said: “The sea cadets seems to have enjoyed the session and,hopefully, we will be able to visit the other sea cadets in the area and do similar sessions.

“The sea cadets have been brilliant. Some have done archery before, some have never tried it.

“As a club we want to get out there and want to get more people in the community involved. We are a family club and would love to see more people coming along and take part.”

Whitburn Archers was set up in 2000 by the five founding members, Ken, Jared, and Jan Thornton along with Barry and Paul Cutting.

Since then it has gone from strength to strength with a club now having both junior and senior sections.

They also have a ‘fletchlings’ group for those under the age of eight.

Mr Ford said: “I have taken up archery and I knew they club were trying to get out into the community more, so thought it would be an ideal opportunity for both groups.

“With my background in the Navy, I have a huge interest in the work of the sea cadets.

“We hope to deliver the archery sessions again in the near future as they have really enjoyed it.”

Whitburn Archers has two level two coaches and three level one coaches.

Head Coach Abby Thornton has also shot for England and was instrumental in setting up one to one coaching techniques to members.

Anyone interested in trying out archery can do so by calling in at Brinkburn CIO in Harton Lane, on Sundays between 9.30am and 10.30am. Sessions cost £5 for an hour’s coaching.

For information on the Hebburn Sea Cadets, go to www.sea-cadets.org/