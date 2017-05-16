Why The Gazette is making a difference in our community

When it comes to Making a Difference in your community, you know you can trust the Shields Gazette.

This is Local Newspaper Week, the annual celebration of the part local newspapers and their partner websites play in keeping their communities reliably informed with the latest news, sport and adverts.

Revealing the Council Tax backlog

This year’s theme is Making a Difference, highlighting the role your local paper plays in reporting the news that matters to you and your family.

From councils to courts, whether it be in the pages of the paper or on our popular website www.shieldsgazette.com, we’re there day in, day out, first with the big stories.

Recently we highlighted the introduction of paid tickets for South Shields’ popular summer seafront concerts.

South Tyneside Council has introduced a £5 charge for priority tickets at all four planned gigs,a move which proved popular with readers.

How we reported your response to the introduction of �5 tickets for the seafront concerts

Our online poll found 56% of readers in favour of the charge and Margy Brownsword wrote: “Worth every penny.”

It’s true that justice should not just be done, it should be seen to be done, and we play a vital role in ensuring you know what is happening in the courts.

The Shields Gazette is the only newspaper regularly covering South Tyneside Magistrates Court and reporting on how people committing crimes on your doorstep are dealt with - people such as 20-year-old Andrew Wallace, who sparked a police chase by mistake.

We reported how South Tyneside Magistrates heard Wallace took to the roads while under the influence of drug and while disqualified from driving.

He admitted driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop when required to do so, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and driving while unfit through drugs, and was jailed for 18 weeks, banned from driving for 26 months, and ordered to pay £200 costs and victim surcharge.

One of the most important roles of any newspaper is keeping an eye on our local services and we have used the Freedom of Information Act to uncover a wide range of issues of local concern.

Recently we revealed that South Tyneside Council had seen the amount of Council Tax it was owed almost double over the last three years.

We discovered the authority was owed £1.19million at the end of the 2013/14 financial year, which had jumped to £2.04million y the end of 2015/16 - a rise of more than 70 per cent.

The council had issued more than 30,000 Liability Orders over the past three years in an attempt to claw the cash back. Independent councillor Lee Hughes said it was vital the authority collect as much Council Tax as possible, especially in light of Whitehall expecting councils to bear more of the rising cost of social care.