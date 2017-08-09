Will South Shields bride say ‘I do?’ on TV

Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life.

The question is whether one South Shields bride will be saying I do through tears of joy or tears of despair?

That is because Rachel Topping, 29, agreed to put the organisation of the wedding in the hands to fiancée Adam Taylor.

To surprise for the bride-to-be is that 33-year-old Adam aims to go back to his roots planning an 80s-style Aussie soap wedding.

Will it be up to Rachel’s standards as he is left to not only plan the wedding, but also her hen night and choose her dress,

The couple met three years ago during a rapping competition Adam was taking part in.

A year later they had moved in together - followed by a proposal by Adam.

Now, they have agreed to have their nuptials filmed as part of the show which puts the wedding preparation into the hands of the groom and his mates.

The couple are some of 13 couples to be featured as part of the series.

Each have just three weeks to plan the day with a budget of £14,000.

