Will the North East share in the Indian summer and is Hurricane Ophelia heading our way?

Contrasting weather conditions are predicted across the country over the coming days in the shape of both sunshine and storms.

So what exactly should the North East expect and when?

Dealing first with sunshine. If you hadn't already heard, the south is looking forward to unseasonal temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius with the Indian summer likely to peak next Monday, October 16.

As for this region, the Met Office forecast for the next week predicts Saturday as the warmest day with temperatures in Sunderland, who face Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light at 3pm, reaching a high of 18 degrees Celsius after overnight rain disappears.

Similar dry but cloudy conditions are likely up the road for South Shields's FA Cup final qualifying round clash with Hartlepool United at Mariners Park at 3pm.

Sunday is expected to be the region's sunniest day with temperatures reaching around 17 degrees Celsius before dropping slightly to 15 degrees Celsius on Monday while the south supposedly reaches for the sun tan lotion.

The Met Office believes Tuesday, October 17, is the day when conditions will deteriorate in the North East as the tail end of Hurricane Ophelia, by then likely to be downgraded to a storm, hits the region following its arrival off the west coast of Great Britain 24 hours earlier.

A yellow weather warning is already in place with experts predicting "a spell of very windy weather is likely" here.

A Met Office statement reads: "Road, rail, air and ferry services might be affected, with a slight chance of longer journeys times and some roads and bridges could close.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."