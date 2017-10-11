Woman injured after being hit by car near South Shields bingo hall

A woman had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a car in South Shields town centre.

It happened at the back of Gala Bingo, in South Shields' Denmark Centre, at 9am today.

The Denmark Centre, in South Shields. Copyright Google Maps.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

However, she suffered only minor injuries and has since been discharged.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "We got a call at 9am today to say that a woman had been injured behind Gala Bingo at the Denmark Centre.

"She was getting out of a car and got hit by another car which knocked into her.

"She was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries but has since been discharged."