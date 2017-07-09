Woman pulled from the River Tyne after fall from bridge

A woman has been saved from the River Tyne after falling from a bridge.

At 1pm today, Northumbria Police received a report that a woman had fallen from the Redheugh Bridge in Gateshead.

Emergency services attended the scene and around half an hour later recovered the woman from the water.

The force said: "She is currently being treated by paramedics.

"We would ask that members of the public who are on the scene of the incident respect the woman’s privacy at this time."