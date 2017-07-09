Woman talked to safety after clifftop drama

A woman was helped to safety after climbing over the wrong side of barriers on a cliff.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) was called to Frenchman's Bay in South Shields at 8pm yesterday alongside a crew of firefights, police officers and paramedics.

They also called in help from the RNLI's Tynemouth inshore lifeboat.

A spokesman for SSVLB said: "Police negotiators spoke to the female for some time, after a while the female's friend arrived and spoke to her.

"Several minutes later, the female returned to the correct side of the safety barriers and was taken into police custody."

The HM Coastguard was informed the incident had come to a close and the teams were stood down at 10.15pm.