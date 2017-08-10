Work on council’s website causing concern

Maintenance on part of South Tyneside Council’s website has led to claims residents are being kept in the dark.

Since June 30 the public have been unable to access council meeting dates or agendas on the council’s website.

People are unable to access the council's agendas online

The council say the reason is due to “essential maintenance” work being carried out on that part of the site.

However, concerns have been raised over the length of time it is taking.

Shirley Ford said: “A few people have expressed concerns over being unable to access council agendas on the website, to keep track of decisions being made and consultations taking place.

“I understand maintenance has to be undertaken on the website from time to time, but this part of the website has been down since June.

It’s about having open democracy. Coun Lee Hughes

“To not be able to access agendas in advance of meetings is a concern and having this part of the site up and running as quickly as possible should have been made a priority.”

Opposition Coun Lee Hughes, said: “We know they are changing the system. However, people have the right to know when meetings are on and what items are going to be discussed. It’s about having open democracy.

“Hopefully, it won’t be too long before the site is up and running and as it should be.”

Coun Ed Malcolm, lead member for resources and innovation at South Tyneside Council said: “The councillors and committees part of the council’s website is currently unavailable and we apologise for any inconvenience that his may have caused. This part of the site is down for important maintenance works. The rest of the council’s award winning fully responsive site has been unaffected by this work and residents can continue to access information and support.

“Whilst the maintenance has been ongoing we have ensured that Community Area Forum and committee meetings have been publicised via the local press and on twitter. Anyone who wishes to access meeting agendas or reports can contact Democratic Services on 0191 424 7691.”