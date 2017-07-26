Would you take your chances in The Island with Bear Grylls

People in South Tyneside are being offered the chance to take part in the new series of Channel 4’s The Island with adventurer Bear Grylls. In previous series, the volunteers were stripped of all the comforts of civilisation, and cast away on a remote deserted island, filmed themselves, and shared their raw and exhilarating story of survival.

The programme makers are now looking for ‘fit and able people’ over the age of 18 who are confident in their ability to thrive in that kind of environment.

They do not need any experience in adventure or survival pursuits to participate.

To apply, go to: www.theislandwithbeargrylls.com

The closing date for applications is Monday, August 7.