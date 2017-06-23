X Factor champ takes centre stage in South Shields

X Factor winner Matt Terry will be hitting the right note with South Tyneside music lovers next month.

The 2016 champion will join Louisa Johnson, Jedward and 5 After Midnight at Bents Park on Sunday, July 23, for the open air concert, part of the South Tyneside Festival.

Matt rose to fame late last year after auditioning for the show with his version of Ben E King’s Stand by Me, earning him four yeses from the judges.

Mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, he made it through judges' houses all the way through the live finals, to finally emerge victorious after beating Saara Alto in the final.

His winner’s single, When Christmas Comes Around, written by Ed Sheeran, got to number three in the UK charts and he is currently working on new material.

This year’s series features four concerts held across consecutive Sundays in July, starting on 9 July.