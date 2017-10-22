X Factor hopeful has last chance to make it into the final stage of the prime-time TV show

An X Factor singer is hoping to keep his dream alive after being evicted from the ITV show tonight.

Aidan Martin, who grew up in Cleadon, made it to the judge's houses stage of the show but faced heartbreak when he was eliminated.

Tonight the X Factor has announced a wildcard twist that will give four eliminated acts another shot at pop stardom.

The contestants were whittled down to 24 acts during the Judges' Houses stage of the ITV contest this weekend.

But the 12 hopefuls who were cut have had their hopes revived as the show announced that four of them will be brought back.

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourites and one wildcard from each category - the Boys, the Girls, the Overs and the Groups - will go through to the live shows.

Leon Mallett, Aidan Martin and Jack Mason are the singers trying to make it back into Louis Walsh's Boys category, while Alisah Bonaobra, Deanna Mussington and Georgina Panton are hoping to be reunited with the rest of the Girls, coached by Sharon Osbourne.

Lemonade, New Girl Band and singing duo Jack & Joel are vying for the spot among Simon Cowell's Groups.

Airport worker Talia Dean, Berget Lewis and Slavko are hoping for a second chance in Nicole Scherzinger's Overs category.

Voting is now open and closes at 1pm on October 23. Details can be found on the website (www.itv.com/xfactor) or via the X Factor app.

The first live show of X Factor kicks off on Saturday, October 28, at 8.20pm on ITV.