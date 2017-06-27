X Factor singer Lola Saunders to make a popular return to panto

South Tyneside favourite Lola Saunders will once again head a star-studded cast when she returns to a North-East pantomime.

The former X Factor singing star helped to pull in record audiences last year when she played the principal girl Jill, in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Forum Theatre in Billingham.

She will be back at the Tees Valley venue again for this year’s festive favourite when she stars as the main character in Cinderella.

And she’s not the only well-known face to appear in the production which looks set to be another hit.

She will be joined by Kurtis Stacey (formerly of Emmerdale) as Dandini, and Ben-Ryan Davies (from Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road) as Prince Charming.

Other members of the cast will include the Harper Brothers as the Ugly Sisters, Barnaby as Buttons and Victoria Holtom as the Fairy Godmother.

The show will run from December 2 to January 7 and tickets are already on sale. In fact, they’re selling very well, officials have indicated.

Theatre manager Derek Cooper said: “The advanced ticket sales are already outselling last year’s like for like at this stage, and last year’s broke all records.

“We have retained most of the cast from last year which was our all-time record-breaking panto. It was extremely well received.

“There will be some new faces as well this year and there will be some faboulous surprises in the show.”

Other members of this year’s line-up include Paul Burnham as Baroness Hardup and Dain Cordean as Baron Hardup.

Lola was an X Factor 2014 finalist and last year marked her first ever appearance in pantomime.

Pepole wanting details of performance times and ticket prices should visit the theatre website.

To book for Cinderella, go to the website at www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk or call the box office on (01642) 552663.