X Factor stars lined up to lead South Shields Christmas lights switch on

Reggie 'N' Bollie will be taking to the stage as they help bring Christmas cheer to South Shields.

The reggae-inspired hip hop act, who appeared in the 2015 run of the X Factor will switch on the town’s festive display after previously appearing at last year's South Tyneside Festival.

Reggie 'N' Bollie will be making a return to South Tyneside for the festive celebrations.

They will appear alongside the mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Olive Punchion, at the switch on event taking place on Thursday, November 23, at South Shields Market Place.

Councillor Punchion said: “The South Shields switch on event is a real highlight of the Borough’s festive season.

"It always has a brilliant atmosphere and we are thrilled that Reggie ‘N’ Bollie will be joining us for the honour before treating crowds to a special performance.

“We can’t wait to see them take to the stage with their infectious personalities and high energy party style.

The event in the Market Place attracts a huge crowd.

"They are certain to bring lots of festive fun at this wonderful time of year and I’m sure the people of South Tyneside will come out in force and give them a warm welcome.”

The Ghanaian music duo – Reggie Zippy and Bollie Babeface – were runners up in the X Factor 2015 series, in which they won over viewers with their mash-ups and lively performances, including a memorable rendition of Who Let the Dogs Out.

Since their success on the show they have gone on to release a number of fan favourites including ‘New Girl’, ‘This is the Life’ and ‘All the Way Up’.

The lights switch-on event will also see them return to the town, having performed at one of the town’s open air Sunday Concerts in Bents Park last year.

Reggie ‘N’ Bollie said: “We are so looking forward to coming back to South Shields for this year’s Christmas lights switch on.

"Last year was amazing and we can’t wait to meet everyone again.”

The festive entertainment, which is running from 6pm on Thursday, November 23, will also include music from singers Jenn Cherene and Channy, stilt walkers, mix and mingle festive characters as well as an appearance from Dame Bella, Arbuthnot and Puddle from this year’s Customs House panto, The Lambton Worm.

Switch on events will also take place in Jarrow Town Hall in Grange Road on Friday, November 24, and Fountains Park in Hebburn on Monday, November 27, from 4pm to 5pm.

Councillor Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “Our lights switch-on events in South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow, really set the scene for Christmas across the borough and once again the council is going all out to make them fun and memorable.

“The colourful displays always look wonderful and are sure to bring festive cheer to all those who live and visit the borough this Christmas.

"Reggie ‘N’ Bollie wowed crowds when they performed at last year’s South Tyneside Festival and I have no doubt they will do so again, getting the South Shields Christmas celebrations off to a spectacular start. It will be an unmissable event.”

Other highlights of this year’s Christmas Wonderland programme include the Camel Parade on Friday, December 1, at 5pm, in Ocean Road.

Families can also enjoy the traditional Civic Carol Concert on Monday, December 4, and Christmas Fair weekend at Haven Point on the weekend of November 25 and 26 as well as festive activities at The Word, National Centre of the Written Word as well as school choir performances and town centre entertainment.

South Tyneside’s Christmas Wonderland programme is being delivered by South Tyneside Council in partnership with BBC Newcastle and Colmans Seafood Temple.

For further details visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/christmas or keep up to date through social media at www.facebook.com/southtynesideevents and via Twitter @STynesideEvents .