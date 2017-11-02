You can even bet on how long the next Sunderland football manager will last

Never mind who the next Sunderland football manager will be - bookies are even offering odds on how long the incoming boss will last in the job.

Following Simon Grayson's departure on Tuesday after only four months in the role, leading bookmaker Paddy Power is offering punters odds of 7/1 for the Black Cats' next permanent appointment to be fired before Christmas.

It also offers odds of 10/1 for them to be on their way within a month.

Giving the new boss a bit more time, it’s 4/1 for the new man not to last the January transfer window and 9/4 on them being given the boot before the end of the season.

A Paddy Power spokesman said: “We are not sure the long-term prospects are good for the next Sunderland manager.

"The club’s board go through managers so quickly that it’s possible they will have appointed and sacked another one by the time I’ve even finished this quote.

“It’s one of the trickiest jobs in football and with the club’s board seemingly trigger-happy, the next Sunderland boss might want to take a short lease when moving into the area.”

As for odds on the next permanent Sunderland manager, the firm is offering:

Aitor Karanka 5/2

Peter Reid 5/1

Kevin Phillips 6/1

Ally McCoist 6/1

Robbie Stockdale 7/1

Nigel Pearson 10/1

Kevin Ball 10/1

Sam Allardyce 16/1

Harry Redknapp 20/1

Ryan Giggs 25/1