'You did us proud': Fans react to South Shields' stunning FA Cup win over York City

South Shields FC supporters are bursting with pride after their team pulled off a famous FA Cup victory yesterday.

Shields reached the final qualifying round of the competition for the first time since reforming in 1974 by beating York City in a dramatic game at Mariners Park.

The celebrations which followed the dramatic late winner. Image by Kev Wilson.

After taking a 2-0 first half lead against the Minstermen, who play two leagues higher, the Mariners were pegged back to 2-2 and looked to be on the ropes.

However, they pulled themselves off the canvas to score a dramatic stoppage time winner to send a crowd of almost 3,000 into raptures.

Just over four months after winning the FA Vase at Wembley, this was another Shields cup triumph to savour.

And their supporters appear to be running out of superlatives for their heroes.

On the Gazette's Facebook page, Ted Bains wrote: "It was a fantastic game but I don't think my nerves can take that sort of 'roller-coaster ride' on a regular basis.

"And the excitement of that third goal beat even last season's Wembley win."

Keith Miller added: "Great match, last-minute winner...What the magic of the FA Cup is all about!!"

John McAllister posted: "Just amazing."

Sheila Jones said: "Well done, make us proud!"

Jackie Scott wrote: "Well done Shields."