Young air cadets raise vital funds for Mayor’s Charity

Young air cadets in South Tyneside did their bit for charity as they raised vital funds for some of those who need it most in the borough.

The 324 (South Shields) Squadron and 1027 (Jarrow) Squadron of the RAF Air Cadets took part in a charity bag pack at the South Shields branch of Asda, raising funds for the Mayor’s Charity.

The Mayor’s Charity is this year supporting Diabetes UK South Tyneside, Young Carers in South Tyneside and Citizens’ Advice Bureau South Tyneside.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, said: “I am humbled by the support that both RAF Air Cadet Squadrons have shown for the Mayor’s Charity.

“Their help carrying out the bag pack has helped to raise vital funds for worthy causes within the borough.

“The Mayoress and I would like to thank both squadrons for their generosity. Their donations are greatly received and will be put to good use helping people across South Tyneside.”

The squadrons were formed in 1941 and provide a training programme for cadets aged eight to 20.

Some of the money raised will be used by the squadrons to invest in equipment they use to deliver the RAF Air Cadets training programme.

Ian Nesbitt, civilian committee chairman of 1027 (Jarrow) squadron, said: “We are enormously grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Mayor’s Charity as community involvement and support is a core principle of the Air Cadets’ syllabus.

“The funds allocated to the squadron will help to provide new and challenging activities for our young people, including archery equipment and a new IT suite incorporating a state-of-the-art flight simulator.”