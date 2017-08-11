Young ballerinas from South Shields dance their way to championship success

Budding ballerinas were on pointe as they danced their way to success at a recent national championship.

Ruby Greener, five, and Jemma Nelson, six, are both students at Nu Dance, which is based in Ada Street, South Shields.

Jemma Nelson who made it through the semi-finals of the Juvenile Ballet championship

It was the first time the pair have competed at British championship level when they took to the stage in Blackpool for the TDCI British Dance Championships.

Despite being the youngest in her category, Jemma was able to jete and plie her way to becoming a semi-finalist in the Juvenile Ballet section - beating 66 other dancers for the place.

Meanwhile, Ruby, who has only been taking part in compeitions for the past year, was crowned British Baby Classical Champion after impressing judges with her ballet skills.

Dance teacher Rachel Jackson said: “This was our first year competing at this prestigious event and I am so pleased and delighted to say we came away with the British Baby Classical Champion Winner and a Juvenile Ballet Semi-Finalist.

To now have trained a British Champion is out of this world. Rachel Jackson

“Ruby has only been competing for a year so this is a huge achievement for her. A year is such a short space of time.”

Ms Jackson added: “Jemma has been competing for two years and had to dance her ballet solo against 66 children aged from six to nine years old.

“To be selected for the semi-final after dancing against older and more experienced children just confirms how amazingly talented she is. It’s an great achievement.

“This event was the very first time either of these girls have competed at a championship so it is amazing for them both to be recognised as being among the best dancers in Britain.

“It is also a huge achievement for the school. It was the first time Nu Dance has had students competing in the British Championships, so it’s also rewarding for my work as a teacher to be recognised and to now have trained a British Champion is out of this world.”

Other students who took part in the championship included Maddison Cordial, five, Ellie White, six, Ellie Adams, 10, and Molly Gibson, 11, who competed in a range of dance styles including ballet, modern and song and dance.

Nu Dance, run by Rachel Jackson, is part of the Northern Counties Dance Teachers Association and provides classes in tap, ballet, modern, disco, gymnastics and musical theatre.

For details call Rachel on 07739 318 412, email rij2000uk@yahoo.com or vist Nu Dance on Facebook.