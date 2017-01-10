Search

Young martial artists bring home medals after tournament success

South Shields Judo Club Kendal competition winners. From left Imogen Roeves, 9 , Meghan Roeves, 14 and Charlotte Hallway, 9.

South Shields Judo Club Kendal competition winners. From left Imogen Roeves, 9 , Meghan Roeves, 14 and Charlotte Hallway, 9.

A trio of young martial art fighters from South Tyneside have shown they have what it takes to bring home the medals.

