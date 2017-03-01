Young people at South Shields charity take delivery of new bikes - thanks to police

Pedal power has been given a boost at a charity which supports young people with special needs - thanks to the police.

The KAYAKS - Kids And Young Adults Klub Special needs - has taken delivery of four new bikes.

The cycles were donated after the group, which is based at Mortimer Community College, in Reading Road, South Shields, applied to the Northumbria Police Charities Fund.

Vice chairman of KAYAKS, Suzanne Jackson, said: “The police contacted us and spoke about how they’d like to do some work with vulnerable groups. When they came to visit they asked if there was anything they could to help.

“Our bikes are used a lot by our young people, so they donated two trikes and two BMX bikes.

“The kids were over the moon with the donation. We have trikes for the younger ones and trikes for the older ones but none for the seven/eight and nine years old age group so these are ideal.”

She added: “We’d like to say thank you to the police and community engagement officer, Richie Miles, who helped make this possible.”

The group, which meets on a Saturday morning, provides a support network to families with young people with special needs .

They also offer advice to their parents.

Chairman Malcolm Osborne said: “Due to the number of children we have coming along to the sessions on a Saturday, the equipment we have, has to be quite robust and has to be replaced on a regular basis.

“It’s really kind of the police to donate the bikes which will be used by our children and young people.”

For information on the KAYAKS visit ww.thekayaks.co.uk