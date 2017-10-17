Young people given a Springboard into work in Jarrow

Young people are being given a helping hand to further their employment prospects after a training provider set up base at a community centre in Jarrow.

Springboard has launched it’s Prince’s trust programme from Bilton Hall in Low Simonside.

It aims to give young people the chance to become more involved in their community and gain skills to help them into jobs, education and training.

Springboard Centre Manager, Shelagh Lamb said: “We were approached by Bilton hall to see if we could offer something for young people within the community.

“This is the fourth Prince’s trust programme we have delivered. It’s nice to have a room in the community we can call our own.

“It will help the young people on the programme the opportunity to gain more links within the community.”

Meanwhile, Springboard will also be making an appearance at a careers event hoping to steer people of all ages onto the right employment path.

Training providers, schools, colleges, universities and employers will be at Jarrow Hall on Thursday.

The event has been organised by South Tyneside Training Network in conjunction with South Tyneside Council.

Shelagh added: “We have a lot more training providers who have come on board which is great for those wanting to go down the vocational route.

“They will be able to give people advice on what the training providers want and the choices available to them.

“Information on the Prince’s Trust will also be available on the day.”

Doors open at 1pm until 7pm.