Young people’s entrepreneurial skills recognised by awards

Young people from South Tyneside have been awarded for their entrepreneurial skills that have helped the communities where they live.

Five of the eleven awards presented by The Key - a charity which enables young people to believe in their own ideas and take responsibility for living them - to groups based in Hebburn.

Gluetastic Squad  Charlie Richmond (compere), Morgan Dhesi, Mia Thompson, Emily Ward, Matthew Finnigan, Daniel Archer and Beth Orford, from sponsors Virgin Money. Key Super Evaluators winners.

The prestigious evening held at Newcastle Civic Centre saw Hebburn Lasses pick up the overall winners award beating 39 other groups.

The group, from Hebburn Comprehensive School, have donated 132 shoeboxes to an appeal as well as proceeds from a stall they held. A similar project also saw the group donate 10 two-man tents, 10 sleeping bags, mince pied, selection boxes and foil blankets to the Making Winter Warmer For Those Without.

Care packs containing sanitary items wipes, socks, underwear and long-lasting food were also donated by the girls to homeless people.

They were described as a group of young women, who have “created great social impact” and have “excelled throughout their involvement with the Key Framework” over the past year.

The Awards highlight the way in which our simple Framework changes the way that young people look at their future. Victoria Dunn

Keelman’s Party People, from Hebburn, who organised an inter generational project, which brought together elderly members of the community for cake, coffee and Age Concern advice scooped The Key Community Champions title.

The Key Panel Innovators winner were The Banana Unicorns from Hebburn, who came up with the unique idea of creating a futuristic film for their key panel. Roping in teachers along the way, Banana Unicorns created their innovative film focussing on the group’s planning journey to panel.

The Key Super Evaluators winner were Gluetastic Squad in Hebburn, who for their Key Stage 1 key project created their own button-themed card-making enterprise.

Keelman’s Art Water Boys. from Hebburn, won a Special Recognition Award for their cycle safety project for their fellow students.

Key Group 2017 winners Hebburn Lasses, Rosa Bissett and Naomi Jeffers with (L) Key Trustee Andrew Silver and (R) compere Charlie Richmond.

Deputy CEO for The Key, Victoria Dunn said, “We have been amazed at the high standard of the nominations this year, and what young people in our area are capable of doing. These groups have shown themselves to be very capable of developing key skills, as they come up with their own ideas, demonstrate the drive and determination to see them through, and make a huge impact on their families, friends and the communities in which they live. We congratulate all the nominees and winners, in particular Hebburn Lasses, for their outstanding participation in the Key Framework over the last year.

“2017 is our 25th Anniversary in supporting young people in the North East, and the Awards highlight the way in which our simple Framework changes the way that young people look at their future.

“We aim to provide the spark that young people need to ignite their passions and develop their skills in a practical way for success in the real world. The 2017 Key Awards clearly demonstrate that success in a powerful way.”

The Key operates in all areas of the North East, with the aim of wanting to create a world where young people believe in their own ideas and can take responsibility for living them.

Keelmans Party People  Charlie Richmond (compere), Matthew Fox, James Almond, Leigh Thompson of Sage Foundation, and Courtney Carr. Key Community Champions winners.

In the last three years, over 9,000 young people aged 11-25 in our area have participated in the Key Framework, and their activities have seen a benefit to over 80,000 people in their communities.