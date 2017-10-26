Young South Shields family left without heating and hot water for three weeks

A young family who were left frozen out for three weeks have received an apology from their landlord.

It took Affinity Sutton three weeks to identify and fix an electrical problem at the home Kayleigh and Michael Graham share with their children Katie, 12, Ethan, eight, and Bobby, three, in John Williamson Street, South Shields.

Kayleigh says she feels like she was being sent from pillar to post.

The delay left the family without heating and hot water for three weeks.

Mrs Graham, 31, claims that led to health issues for the family, and says that although the issue has now been rectified, she remains ‘fuming’.

She said: “I’m fuming with the way we’ve been treated over the last few weeks.

“Nobody wants their children to be ill, but when it feels avoidable like this, it’s very upsetting. I definitely put the illnesses we’ve had down to this.

“We’ve had to sit on the sofa with quilts on us, wearing dressing gowns and using hot water bottles to keep warm.

“It’s a cold house to start with, without problems like this.

“I’m just so glad it didn’t happen in the middle of winter, because that would have been even worse.”

The issue at the property originated in a water tank which developed a problem and overflowed, with water going through the ceiling and cutting the electrics off in the house, where the family have lived for two-and-a-half years.

The heating in the house did not work for three weeks.

Mrs Graham says that as the days and weeks went on, the situation became ever more unbearable, with Bobby developing chicken pox and croup, while she suffered from a chest infection.

She added: “Affinity Sutton just kept passing me from pillar to post, and completely messed me around with missing a number of appointments.

“Every time someone did come out to look at it, they said someone else would need to come out.

“It was ridiculous, and in the meantime me and my children were getting ill.

Kayleigh Graham with children, from left, Ethan, eight, and Bobby, three.

“It’s a relief that it has been sorted now, but it’s too little too late. It was an awful situation to be in.”

An Affinity Sutton spokesperson said: “There was a complex electrical issue at this property, which unfortunately took several visits by our contractor, Robert Heath Heating, to safely diagnose.

“However, it has now been rectified by a specialist engineer.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to Mrs Graham.”